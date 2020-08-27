Brockton

Boston Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Brockton

Cody Urban, 23, was taken into custody in Manchester, New Hampshire, following an arrest warrant

By Melissa Buja

Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police have arrested a South Boston man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man Sunday night in Brockton, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Thursday.

After an arrest warrant was obtained for Cody Urban, 23, he was taken into custody at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Police were called to Good Samaritan Hospital at 9:51 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing victim that went to the facility for treatment, authorities said.

The victim, identified 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge, of Brockton, died a short time later, the district attorney said.

Through an investigation, authorities learned that Rutledge had been involved in an altercation with Urban outside a gas station on Warren Avenue.

Urban allegedly stabbed Rutledge then fled the scene in a white vehicle, the district attorney said.

An acquaintance of Rutledge drove him to the hospital, according to the district attorney.

Urban will be brought back to Massachusetts, authorities said, where he will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It's unclear if Urban has an attorney.

