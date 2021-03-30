Boston Man Arrested in Connection to Roommate's Death at Vacation Rental in Hawaii

A Boston man is one of two people arrested in connection with the death of their roommate at a Hawaii vacation rental early Monday morning.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly killing their 30-year-old roommate during a physical altercation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that Germany-Wald works for the prestigious firm Deloitte. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hawaii Island Police said they received a call at 2:09 a.m. Monday for a man who was unresponsive and not breathing at a condo complex on Walua Road in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal argument between the men escalated and turned physical, ending with the victim unresponsive and not breathing, according to police.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate him.

Both Germany-Wald and Fleming are being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation. It was not immediately clear if they have attorneys. Police in Hawaii say they have 48 hours to charge the two men, or they would then have to be released from custody.

Family members of Germany-Wald said they were just learning of the incident and had no further comment.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

It is not known how the three people involved in the incident knew each other, what led to the argument or what type of injuries led to the person's death.