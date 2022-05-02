Westford

Boston Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Incident at AAU Basketball Tournament

Jose A. Mow, 34, of Boston, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance of a public assembly and operating after a license revocation

By Abbey Niezgoda and Marc Fortier

Shutterstock

A Boston man is facing multiple gun charges following an incident at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Jose A. Mow, 34, of Boston, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance of a public assembly and operating after a license revocation, Westford police said.

Police said they arrested Mow after responding to The Mill Works facility on Town Farm Road around 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

The exact nature of the disturbance was not disclosed by police, but video posted on social media showed people running from the courts. A parent whose child was playing in the tournament told NBC10 Boston that a man pulled out a gun during a game.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"All we heard was gun, gun gun!," the parent said.

Westford police said in a Facebook post Sunday that no shots were fired.

But one parent said on Facebook that it was "more than a disturbance," with some children crying and afraid for their lives.

"One of the scariest moments of my life," another parent said. "Not knowing where my son went, people screaming and running."

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 5 hours ago

7 Mass. Counties Now at Medium Risk for Community Transmission of COVID

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Mass. Senate to Debate Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants This Week

This article tagged under:

WestfordMassachusettsjose mowThe Mill Works
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us