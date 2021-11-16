Boston Marathon Fundraising Hits Lowest Point Since 2013

Participants in this year’s Boston Marathon raised $26.6 million for nonprofits, the lowest level in eight years, as the race fielded a smaller than usual contingent of runners because of the pandemic.

This year’s race was held in October, rather than its traditional April date, because of a delay related to Covid-19. Just under 15,500 participants finished the race in Boston last month, compared with over 26,600 in 2019, according to the Boston Athletic Association. This year, another nearly 23,000 ran the marathon virtually at locations across the world, the BAA said.

