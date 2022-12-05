Boston Marketing Firms Urge Clients to Stop Advertising on Twitter

At least four major Boston advertising firms have advised clients to pause advertising on Twitter in the weeks following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Mirroring a trend that major ad firms such as Omnicom Group Inc. and Interpublic Group have also followed, the local firms say they've have given the guidance to clients in order to protect their brands’ integrity. Some say they hope to put financial pressure on Twitter to take content moderation and account verification concerns more seriously under its new management.

