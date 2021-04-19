Boston Mayor Janey Names Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has tapped Reverend Mariama White-Hammond to become the city's chief of environment, energy and open space.

White-Hammond is the founding pastor of New Roots AME Church in Dorchester and a fellow with the Green Justice Coalition. In a statement, Janey praised her for her work connecting "ecology, immigration, climate change, energy policy and environmental justice."

In her new position, White-Hammond will advocate for environmental justice and protect Boston's natural resources, the city said. She will also be in charge of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Reverend Mariama White-Hammond is an advocate, facilitator and pastor who has extensive experience in creating a more just, inclusive and sustainable Boston,” Janey said.

“I am confident that Rev. White-Hammond is the right person to accelerate our efforts around environmental justice, while expanding our green jobs pipeline and helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality, all of which are critical elements of our recovery and renewal agenda.”

White-Hammond has won several awards for her work, including the Boston NAACP Image award, the Barr Fellowship and the Celtics Heroes Among Us award.

The move comes after Janey announced several investments in climate change policy last week as part of her plan to address climate issues spurred by COVID-19.

White-Hammond will begin the role on April 26.