Boston Mayor Janey to Announce Business Equity Initiatives

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is set to make an announcement about initiatives to address inequities in city contracting, Wednesday.

According to the city, Janey will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. "to share several new supplier diversity initiatives to address equity in City contracting, with key investments in staffing and programmatic needs."

Janey has emphasized equity since taking office last month after Marty Walsh stepped down to become the Biden administration's labor chief.

On Tuesday, Janey and Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez unveiled the Boston Public Health Commission's "Hope" campaign, a new multilingual public awareness push, at an afternoon press conference at City Hall.

“This campaign was created to speak to the heart of what has been missing in our lives and what can be better, if we get vaccinated," Janey said. "Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. Every dose gives us new hope for brighter days ahead."

Boston Mayor Kim Janey unveiled a new campaign Monday to promote an equitable recovery for the city's tourism and hospitality industries as well as small businesses which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She encouraged every Bostonian to get vaccinated when it is their turn. Until then, she said they should stay vigilant by wearing masks in public, washing their hands, keeping their distance and continuing to get tested regularly.

The new public awareness campaign features ads with a diverse group of people who speak a variety of languages and aims to build trust with communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“An equitable response and recovery from this pandemic means we must break down barriers so that every Bostonian not only has access to the vaccine but also has the information needed to make an informed decision about getting it,” said Marty Martinez, the city's chief of health and human services. “This vaccine gives us hope as we continue to battle this virus and look forward to life after COVID. The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community is to get the vaccine when it is available to you.”

Unlike past travel and tourism promotions, highlighting places like Fenway Park and Faneuil Hall, this effort has a different focus.

"The all inclusive Boston campaign boldly puts our people and our neighborhoods front and center for the very first time," the mayor said.

The city continues to see an increasing positivity rate, which as of Thursday stood at 4.8%, up from 4.2%. That's a .9% increase, which translates into over 216 cases per day, Janey noted.

Janey said she continues to monitor coronavirus activity across six key metrics: daily positive cases, daily percent of positive cases, community COVID tests, COVID related emergency room visits, available ICU and medical surgical beds and ICU bed occupancy.