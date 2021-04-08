WATCH: Boston Mayor Janey Provides COVID Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is providing an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Janey is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come after Janey this week unveiled the Boston Public Health Commission's "Hope" campaign, a new multilingual public awareness push in a bid to get more Bostonians vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She encouraged every Bostonian to get vaccinated when it is their turn. Until then, she said, they should stay vigilant by wearing masks in public, washing their hands, keeping their distance and continuing to get tested regularly.

All across the @CityofBoston, #COVID19 vaccines are spreading hope. Hope that we can hug our loved ones again. Hope that we can keep our neighborhoods safe. Hope that we can end this pandemic.



Today, I’m pleased to announce the Hope campaign. @HealthyBoston pic.twitter.com/QC6DtrnjgF — Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) April 6, 2021

“This campaign was created to speak to the heart of what has been missing in our lives and what can be better, if we get vaccinated," Janey said. "Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. Every dose gives us new hope for brighter days ahead."

The new public awareness campaign features ads with a diverse group of people who speak a variety of languages and aims to build trust with communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The move was one in a series of measures aimed to building equity in the city.

Also this week, Janey announced a series of initiatives to address inequities in city contracting.

The moves include a new fund, the Boston Contracting Opportunity Fund, to give small businesses grants of up to $15,000 so they can become more competitive when applying for city contracts.

"When it comes to city contracts, business owners of color are too often overlooked and underrepresented," Janey said at a news conference, citing a recent city study that found that under 1% of city spending on goods and services went to Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey unveiled a new campaign Monday to promote an equitable recovery for the city's tourism and hospitality industries as well as small businesses which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston is working to correct that with actions that range from "new bidding opportunities to capacity-building grants to virtual networking and new measures to hold ourselves accountable," Janey said.

A pilot program will offer "a diverse array of businesses" the opportunity to make improvements at Malcolm X Park in Roxbury. The city put together a five-person supplier diversity team and hired its first director of strategic procurement that will work across city departments, Janey said.

Janey, who officially announced her campaign for a full term as mayor Tuesday, unveiled a new campaign Monday to promote an equitable recovery for the city's tourism and hospitality industries as well as small businesses which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike past travel and tourism promotions, highlighting places like Fenway Park and Faneuil Hall, this effort has a different focus.

"The all inclusive Boston campaign boldly puts our people and our neighborhoods front and center for the very first time," the mayor said.

Janey said she continues to monitor coronavirus activity across six key metrics: daily positive cases, daily percent of positive cases, community COVID tests, COVID related emergency room visits, available ICU and medical surgical beds and ICU bed occupancy.