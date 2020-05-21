Boston Mayor Walsh to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, as his administration announced millions of dollars in relief funds had been distributed to local business.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, the city announced it had distributed millions of dollars in grants to local businesses to help them recover from the economic fallout triggered by the pandemic.

The relief funds have come in the form of debt-free grants and were distributed to over 1,100 small businesses across the city through the Small Business relief fund, according to the mayor's office.

"I've said it many times: small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and they provide residents with the services they depend on every day," Walsh said.

"Through the Small Business Relief Fund we have been proud to support Boston's small businesses with a swift and direct infusion of funds through a fiscally responsible and equitable system that will help businesses stay open, pay employees, and strengthen our local business districts."

According to the city, the hard-hit hospitality, personal care, arts and recreation, retail and healthcare and social assistance industries benefited most from the funds.

Walsh's scheduled remarks comes days as the city cautiously moves to reopen parts of its economy at a slightly slower pace than the rest of the state.

Walsh on Monday said the city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in place, and the opening of office spaces will be delayed until June 1, one week later than in the state's plan. Construction on schools, hospitals and open air sites will begin this week in accordance with the state's plan, but all other construction will resume May 26.

Gov. Charlie Baker has rolled out plans to reopen Massachusetts slowly and with restrictions.

The mayor said he's not comfortable with the 25% maximum capacity rule for office spaces in the state's plan, saying that still seems too high for Boston.

"Twenty-five percent the first day is too much," he said. "We need to start thinking about how we do that."

As of Wednesday, the city had reported 12,143 cases of COVID-19, including 591 fatalities.