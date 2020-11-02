Boston Mayor Walsh to Discuss Election Security

Boston Mayor Walsh was expected to provide an update on election security, Monday, a day before many residents head to the polls for in-person voting.

Walsh was slated to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

The scheduled remarks come amid heightened concerns after an incident in which a ballot box outside the Boston Public Library was set on fire.

Thirty-five ballots were damaged in that incident, and up to 10 of those could not be counted.

On Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced a plan to protect voters' rights on Election Day, including the launch of a voter hotline in multiple languages.

“The right to vote without interference is central to the health and future of our democracy," Rollins said. "No matter who you are voting for, it’s important that you have the right to vote freely and safely and that your vote is counted. My Office is here to ensure that this right is protected for everyone."

Extra precautions are being taken after two fires targeted a ballot box and a mailbox on Boylston Street in Boston.

The hotline, which can be reached at 617-619-HELP, will be available to answer questions on voting rights and election access. Help will be available in Spanish, Arabic, Cape Verdean Creole, Mandarin, Hindi, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Vietnamese among other languages.

Walsh's remarks also come as the city mulls pausing indoor dining and reducing indoor and outdoor gathering limits due to a continued spike in coronavirus cases in the city, according to the Boston Globe.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh launched a pledge aimed at getting all city residents tested for COVID-19.

The paper said last week Marty Martinez, Boston's chief of health and human services, announced at a virtual roundtable Friday that the city is considering a two to three week pause on indoor dining, in addition to reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 to 10 and the limit on outdoor gatherings from 50 to 25.

“It’s important right now when we see this uptick, we have to do all the prevention stuff that’s in front of us, but we also have to consider how might we tighten restrictions on some of the reopening efforts,” Martinez said, according to the Globe.

While Democratic challenger Joe Biden is "comfortably ahead" of President Donald Trump in the polls, Director of Suffolk University's Political Research Center David Paleologos said people should expect to see red and blue shifts as votes are counted. Paleologos estimates that unless Biden wins by a landslide, it could be days or even weeks until we know the final results.

Last week, Walsh asked all Boston residents to get tested for COVID-19 whether they have symptoms or not due to a five-week long trend of rising cases across the city.

He announced a new pledge called “Get The Test Boston,” complete with an "I got the test" sticker for people who get tested. Several employers have signed on, including the Boston Red Sox and Wayfair -- they'll make sure their workers know how to get tested for the virus.

As part of the initiative, all City of Boston employees who are eligible for benefits will have one paid hour every two weeks to get tested for the virus.