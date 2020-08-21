Boston Mayor Walsh to Give Update on Coronavirus Response

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was expected to update the public Friday on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic amid uncertainty over what school will look like when the academic year begins this fall.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come as families and educators await word on whether Boston Public Schools will start the year using a remote or hybrid learning model.

Walsh said Tuesday the city would soon inform the public about which model would be used. He added that regardless of the decision, those parents who wish for their children to learn remotely would be able to take that option.

"Very soon we will be making decisions on whether to reopen on a remote learning or a hybrid model, but I want to be clear, every family has the choice to begin the year remotely, even if we have a hybrid model on the table," he said.

Those plans will depend on what the city's coronavirus metrics say. He noted Tuesday that the most recent data showed the city's positive COVID-19 test rate at 2.6%, down from 2.8% the week before.

"That's a place we want to stay, and even go lower than that," Walsh said.

Last week, Walsh said that although schools wouldn't open with 100% in-class learning, he remained hopeful that there would be at least some in-person learning this year.

"We know there's going to be remote learning this year," Walsh said. "We hope there will be in person learning this year. We're planning and preparing to make sure both of them work and it's high quality."

Boston school officials say the reopening plan they choose will largely depend on whether COVID-19 infection rates remain low enough for classrooms to reopen.

Boston Public Schools has moved its start date from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 and released the final reopening plan they submitted to the state by Friday's deadline.

The plan rules out a full return to classes in the fall, but falls short of a definitive decision about whether to start school with students learning exclusively from home or in a hybrid model combining remote learning with in-person classes.

The open-ended approach -- which has drawn criticism -- instead seeks to emphasize guidance from health officials as well as parental choice.

City Councilor Julia Mejia said parents should have gotten word on the decision already.

"Given the fact that school is going to be starting in the next few weeks, a lot of these things are happening a little too late," she said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said that he thinks schools in communities with a low rate of coronavirus cases should be working toward at least some in-class instruction.

She echoed some teachers' concerns that schools aren't ready.

"Educators and parents and students need to have a voice at the table and I think oftentimes they've been more of an afterthought," Mejia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.