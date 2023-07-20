Boston Business Journal

Boston Medical Center resident physicians set to protest wages

By Cassie McGrath

Several hundred Boston Medical Center resident physicians plan to hold a protest outside of the hospital Thursday afternoon to push for higher wages and benefits.

Around 750 BMC resident physicians are unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents, which represents 30,000 resident physicians and fellows at 72 hospitals throughout the United States. More and more, residents and fellows are organizing to achieve higher pay and better benefits.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us