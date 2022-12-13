Boston Museum of Science Enters the Metaverse With Roblox Partnership

Boston’s Museum of Science is making the leap into the metaverse.

The Museum of Science is teaming up with Roblox to launch Mission: Mars, an immersive online game where players can solve engineering challenges as they navigate the red planet.

In Mission: Mars, players can land on the red planet and explore in their survival suit and Mars Rover. The challenges they’re asked to navigate are similar to those presented to real-life astronauts and scientists, such as discovering past evidence of water, collecting samples of water ice and (perhaps more science fiction than fact) rescuing fellow explorers. Participants will also be able to design and create new vehicles as they play.

