City officials are expected to give an update Wednesday on preparations for Boston's student move-in day.

Representatives from the city's inspectional services, transportation, public works, fire and neighborhood services departments are expected to be on hand for the 1 p.m. briefing in Allston. They will provide an update on ongoing city preparations for student move-in day on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The ongoing Orange Line shutdown is also expected to impact move-in day and will be a major focus of Wednesday's update.

Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week ahead of the fall semester, and Sept. 1 -- affectionately known as Allston Christmas -- is typically the city's biggest moving day of the year.

Some students already began moving in earlier this week, and so far students and parents said it hasn't had too great of an impact on traffic.