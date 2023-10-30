Boston Park Plaza is now a Hilton. Here's what it sold for

By Grant Welker

The Boston Park Plaza has sold for $370 million, and the iconic hotel that’s one of the city’s largest has also taken on its new branding under the Hilton name.

The 1,060-room hotel just south of the Public Garden has been sold to Parks Hospitality Holdings, a Mexican hotel developer that's a major Hilton franchisee. It was sold by Sunstone Hotel Investors, a California company that paid $250 million for the Park Plaza in 2013.

