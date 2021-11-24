Hyde Park

Boston Police Ask for Help Identifying Package Thief

Police are asking for help identifying a woman in connection to a series of package thefts in the Boston area

By Claudia Chiappa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone is trying to steal Christmas this year, according to Boston police.

People in Jamaica Plain, Hyde Park, Roslindale and West Roxbury have been reporting package thefts, seemingly at the hands of the same woman.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are now asking for help identifying the woman after she was captured by a doorbell camera outside a home in Hyde Park.

The suspect is a young female with long, dark hair, pictured in the video wearing black pants, a purple jacket, and a black face mask. She has a stomach tattoo.

The doorbell camera video shows her approaching the house, grabbing several packages and walking into a gray car before driving off.  

U.S. & World

Economy 4 hours ago

US Jobless Claims Plunge to 199,000, Lowest in 52 Years

SPACEX 10 hours ago

Mission to Smash an Asteroid Underway as NASA Launches Craft to Test Defense Plan

Boston police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call (617) 343-5607.

This article tagged under:

Hyde ParkJamaica Plaintheftroslindalewest roxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us