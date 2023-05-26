Boston Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Boston police are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Inaiza Davis, who lives in Dorchester, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Stoughton High School.

She is described as being 5'7" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black vest, black sweatpants and black Crocs. She has ties to Stoughton and police said she might be in the area of a park off Talbot Avenue.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 16-Year-Old Inaiza Davis of Dorchester https://t.co/jtVAdVuDdL pic.twitter.com/aOZP0RVCff — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 26, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about Inaiza's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4712.