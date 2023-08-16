Boston police officer suspended for stealing money from wallet found at Encore casino

A Boston police officer has been suspended after allegedly stealing money from a wallet they found at Encore Boston Harbor casino before eventually returning the wallet, sources tell NBC10 Boston.

Officer Rebecca Leo, who is assigned to the Boston Police Department's Bureau of Administration and Technology, is accused of removing the money from a lost wallet on Aug. 7, 2022, while off-duty.

According to sources, Leo recently entered into a settlement agreement to receive a 90 calendar day suspension without pay for violating department rules for conduct unbecoming and larceny under $250. The suspension runs from July 3 to Oct. 1, and Leo will remain on probation with the department for three years.

It was not immediately known if Leo had an attorney.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston police, Massachusetts State Police, Gaming Enforcement and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office seeking further comment on the case.