Remains of 4 Infants Found in Boston Apartment, Police Say

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month.

Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.

Officers were first called to the apartment on Thursday, Nov. 17, and found what appeared to be "a human fetus or infant." When homicide detectives returned the following day, they found what appeared to be "additional human remains."

Later that day, the medical examiner's team was seen carefully removing a container from the building that was only about three feet long. Investigators spent hours at the home, focused on a one-bedroom apartment.

Property records obtained by NBC10 Boston indicate there are nine units in the building, which is located on a street corner near Medal of Honor Park.

Neighbors continue to say they are stunned by the discovery.

"It's obviously heartbreaking," Connor Foley said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just that – it’s weird not knowing what happened. Obviously there was that discovery but we have no idea what led to that happening, if there’s still a threat or, you know, I think that’s the biggest thing is people just want to figure out what happened.”

No arrests have been announced, and police have still not said who called 911 initially. Very few details have been shared amid the ongoing investigation by homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).