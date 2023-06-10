Boston Pride for the People parade events kick off Saturday

Pride is once again back in Boston!

Boston Pride for the People announced the return of a Pride Month celebration in Boston on June 10. The celebration will include a parade, a festival and much more.

You can watch the parade live atop this article between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Parade route:

Parade begins on Boylston Street

Turn right onto Clarendon Street. March past St. James, Stuart, Columbus Avenue, Appleton, Warren.

Turn left onto Tremont Street. March past Waltham, Hanson, Milford, Dwight.

Turn left onto Berkeley Street. March past Warren, Appleton, Columbus Avenue, Stuart, St. James.

Turn right onto Boylston. March past Arlington.

Turn left onto Charles Street. March past Public Garden on left, Boston Common on right.

Turn right onto Beacon Street. March uphill. Parade disassembles as it proceeds up Beacon to the corner of Beacon and Park Street.

Roughly 1 million people are expected to fill the streets of Boston Saturday for the city's first pride parade in four years.

The event is back, but the new organizers behind it are marching toward a new goal of making the parade as inclusive as possible.

It will be the first pride parade since the pandemic, and since the Boston Pride group dissolved following complaints about diversity and inclusion. The new group that is organizing it is called Boston Pride for the People.

The event will also feature two different festivals happening at the same time. The festival for all ages will happen on the Boston Common, and the one that is only for those over 21 will happen on Boston's City Hall Plaza.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to take public transportation if possible. Given the recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, plenty of security will be on hand.

Here's the full calendar of Boston Pride for the People events.