Boston Pride to Host Mayoral Forum on June 7

Boston Pride is hosting a virtual forum for the six major candidates in the Boston mayoral race on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m.

The candidate forum will be moderated by Sue O’Connell, political commentator and analyst for Boston Pride’s media partner, NBC10 Boston and NECN, and a longtime journalist in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The candidates will each be given 15 minutes during a specific time slot to address the audience via this live webinar. The speaking order will be determined at the beginning of the program through a random selection process. Audience members are invited to submit questions during the event. The forum is an opportunity to learn about mayoral candidates’ positions on policies and issues facing the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community.

The forum is part of the virtual programming presented by Boston Pride during this Pride season. Due to the pandemic, Boston Pride unfortunately had to cancel the in-person Pride Parade and Festival in June.

Boston mayoral candidates in alphabetical order: