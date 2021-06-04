Boston Pride Week to Kick Off With Flag Raising at City Hall

Boston Pride Week festivities will kick of Friday with a special flag raising at City Hall Plaza.

According to the office of Mayor Kim Janey, the Pride flag will be raised at 12 p.m. At the same time, Janey will post prerecorded remarks on Pride Week on social media.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The flag will remain raised for the duration of Pride Week.

As the multi-media and community partner for Pride, NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN will showcase all of the virtual events and activities the organization has created to achieve inclusivity, equality, respect and awareness in Boston and beyond.

This year more than ever, Boston Pride hopes to strengthen community connections by fostering diversity, unity, equity and dignity through education and communication.

Below is a list of some of the key events of Boston Pride 2021:

Pride Lights: Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

Pride Night at Fenway Park: Thursday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m.

Express Your Pride: Sunday, June 13 -- all day

Mayoral Candidate Forum: Monday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Illuminate Pride: All month long

Parade and festival: TBD

For a full list of events, click here.