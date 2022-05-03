‘We Will Not Back Down': Boston Protests on Abortion Rights Planned Tuesday

Grassroots organizers are planning major rallies later Tuesday across Boston in support of abortion rights following a bombshell Politico report that a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.

Protests will be held on Boston Common and at the Massachusetts State House, among other locations, as the nation works to absorb the shock of the stunning leak surrounding one of the country's most historic and controversial cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court released a statement confirming the authenticity of the Politico report Tuesday as well. Chief Justice John Roberts, who forcefully condemned the breach, said he had directed the court marshal to conduct a full investigation into the source of it.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts' statement said. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way. We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law."

"Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court," Roberts continued. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here. I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak."

Some states, including Massachusetts, have already enacted laws specifically legalizing abortion regardless of Roe, and those laws may hold regardless of the ruling. Still, many Massachusetts residents and politicians outraged over the reported leak want their voices heard.

A "Women's March" at the Boston Common is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, part of a series of similar marches being held across the country.

Then at 6 p.m., a coalition of social justice organizations and concerned community members will hold what is being dubbed as an "emergency protest" at the State House to speak out in defense of abortion rights.

We need mass action to defend abortion rights! Protest tonight at 6 in front of the statehouse in Boston. #RoeVWade #abortionrights pic.twitter.com/LC7nCsHh3U — Boston Socialist Alternative (@SocialistBoston) May 3, 2022

Tuesday's events follow an unprecedented leak to Politico that indicates the draft opinion following oral arguments last December had the backing of five justices to completely overturn Roe vs Wade.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the decision would be a "massive setback" for women in states without laws protecting abortion access.

About a half dozen state and local leaders and reproductive rights activists gathered on the State House steps on Tuesday morning to respond to the Roe v. Wade news.

"I woke up this morning very dejected," Senate President Karen Spilka said. "I believe this is one of the saddest days in the United States' history."

"This is the emergency we all feared. But this is America, this is a clarion call for us to take action. In America, we all have a voice. We will not be silent. We will not go quietly. We will not go on to a devastating future that seeks to treat us as second-class citizens."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called it "a cold day in Boston and around the country."

"This morning, I bundled up my boys for school, wrapped them in their winter coats, and I suited up for battle for the fight we're all in -- the fight for their future, for a future all our communities deserve," she said. "This isn't a final decision, but it is one we've been expecting... Today is a fight. We are here, we are ready, we will not back down."

President Joe Biden released a statement on the leaked report Tuesday. Read that here and learn more about the potential impact in Massachusetts here.