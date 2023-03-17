Boston Business Journal

Boston Real Estate Leaders Back First Republic Amid Banking Crisis

By Greg Ryan

First Republic Bank sign.
NBC Bay Area

Some of the biggest names in Boston real estate banded together Thursday to broadcast their loyalty to First Republic Bank and urge their fellow customers to support the lender amid doubts about its viability.

HYM Investment Group, The Davis Cos. and well-known residential brokers such as Tracy Campion and Manny and George Sarkis were among those to sign the open letter. It claimed that “without the bank’s support, many businesses and nonprofits in Massachusetts would not be where they are today” and called the bank “especially intertwined” with the real estate sector.

