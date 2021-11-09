Boston School Closing for 10 Days Due to COVID Cases

The Curley School in Boston is closing for 10 days due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Due to a recent increase in positive cases of Covid-19 at the Curley, across multiple grade levels and classrooms over the last week, the Boston Public Health Commission has advised to close the school for in-person learning," Principal Katie Grassa said in a statement posted to the school's website Tuesday. "This is an active effort to immediately stop the spread and provide time to add staffing capacity to fully implement the test and stay and contact tracing programs."

No specific case totals were given, but The Boston Globe reports Grassa had said in a letter to families on Friday that the school was dealing with 24 cases.

The school, which serves K-8 students and is located in Jamaica Plain, will be closed for in-person learning starting Wednesday and reopening on Monday, Nov. 22.

Boston Public Schools is still finalizing a plan for students to access learning remotely during this time. Plans are also in the works to allow students to access food while they are home. Details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

The Boston Public Health Commission is also advising anyone who has been on campus to self-isolate and avoid large groups or gatherings including athletic or social events for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status.

"Please stay home and seek guidance from your medical professional if you develop any symptoms," the school said in its statement.

The school is hosting a community meeting online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boston Public Schools have reported 401 COVID-19 cases so far this year, averaging around 40 to 50 cases a week until the most recent report. The report for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 showed 109 cases, much higher than the 32 cases reported just a week earlier.

Through Nov. 3, the Curley School had reported 14 total coronavirus cases, but seven of those were reported in the most recent 7-day period.