Boston School Committee Chair Resigns After Mocking Names During Meeting

The chair of the Boston School Committee has resigned after drawing swift criticism for mocking the names of community members during a committee meeting, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday.

During the virtual meeting, which stretched late into the night, Michael Loconto can be heard mocking names of people taking part in a discussion about exams schools in the Boston Public School District.

At around 11:30 p.m., the moderator of the meeting can be heard on an audio recording saying the names of upcoming speakers. Loconto can then be heard saying under his breath, “That was like Shin-Nee-Ya, Sha-Nay-Ya, Sha-Nay-Nay, Boo Boo and David, right?”

In a statement, Walsh said he accepted Loconto's resignation Thursday morning.

"While (Loconto) conveyed to me his personal embarrassment and his desire to seek forgiveness, his comments were hurtful and wrong," Walsh said.



"None of us wishes to be defined by a single moment in our lives and no one knows that better than me. Michael is someone who has done important and difficult work for the people of Boston, and especially our children, but we cannot accept the disparagement of members of our community."

The resignation comes after Loconto apologized at least twice amid a firestorm of criticism.

Loconto initially apologized during the meeting, saying he had received a number of texts alerting him to what they heard.

“I do want to take a moment again and just say I’m sorry if I was a distraction earlier," he said. "I wasn’t intending to offend anyone. My comments were taken out of context and not intended to reference anything in this meeting. If anyone took offense to that, I’m mortified and I’m terribly sorry."

In a tweet Thursday morning, Loconto asked for forgiveness, saying it was "not ever my intention to mock anyone."

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, a mayoral candidate, called for Loconto's resignation and said his behavior should not be tolerated by Mayor Marty Walsh.

"Racist comments are never acceptable, most of all by our public servants," City Councilor Andrea Campbell said in a statement. "This is not the first time people of color have felt disrespected by Mr. Loconto. I don’t accept this behavior from our School Committee Chair and neither should Mayor Walsh. Loconto should resign."

Other city councilors echoed the remarks.

There are times and events that are embarrassing, unprofessional, and also excusable (esp during this time), and then there are those things that require resignation. This requires resignation. — Annissa Essaibi-George (@AnnissaForBos) October 22, 2020

City Councilor Michelle Wu said in a tweet: "As someone who has dealt with comments like this my entire life, this is not only deeply offensive, but blatantly racist & harmful to our efforts to create policy in partnership with community members impacted by these important decisions."

The remarks came amid a discussion about admissions tests for the city's exam schools. In a vote that came shortly before 2 a.m., the committee unanimously approved a proposal to drop the tests for a year during the pandemic.

A new Harvard report reveals that black and Latino students who have similar MCAS scores as their white and Asian classmates still face hurdles preventing admission to the city’s top exam schools.

The vote came shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, after more than eight hours of discussion during a virtual meeting. The decision applies to the 2021-22 school year.

Admissions decisions for the 2021-22 academic year will now be based on students' grades, MCAS scores and zip codes.