Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy.

Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in Massachusetts, one city has been named the safest when it comes to trick-or-treating, according to a study by Chamber of Commerce.

Cambridge ranked as the second safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating, and the safest in Massachusetts. To determine the top 25 cities, researchers analyzed more than 300 census-defined places with a population of 100,000 and compared pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees.

"Coming in at No. 2 on our list is Cambridge, Massachusetts. Although it’s known for its college town atmosphere, Cambridge landed high on our list due to its low number of pedestrian fatalities and low number of registered sex offenders (13 per 100,000)."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gilbert, Arizona, took the top spot. Another New England city -- Stamford, Connecticut -- also made the top 10.

The complete list of all 25 cities is below: