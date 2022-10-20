Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.

Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital.

The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce.

Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that the total number of impacted employees is 508. In Massachusetts, 175 workers across three offices were impacted, including fully-remote workers, she added.

Roles that were cut include corporate and administrative, sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company is also implementing a freeze on hiring and non-essential expenditures.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal