Boston-to-DC Amtrak Train With 100 on Board Stuck in NYC for 7 Hours

The Acela train left Boston at 5:05 a.m. but got stuck in Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” an Amtrak spokesperson said

A high-speed Amtrak train headed from Boston to Washington with more than 100 passengers lost power and got stuck in New York City for almost seven hours Monday, railroad officials said.

The Acela train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. but got stuck in the Hunters Point neighborhood of Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

Passengers took to social media just before 9 a.m. to report the train appeared to have broken down outside a tunnel.

The train was moving again as of 3:20 p.m. after a rescue engine arrived to move it into Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan, Abrams said.

Passengers continuing on to Washington will get off in New York and take another train to their destination, he said.

There were no reports of injuries to the 106 passengers and crew members, Abrams said, adding that water and snacks were provided while the train was stalled.

