Boston to Host Free Celtics Watch Party for NBA Finals Game 4

The City of Boston will host a watch party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Copley Square.

The Boston Celtics currently lead the series against the Golden State Warriors 2-1. Friday brings another chance to take a win at home.

Ticket prices to get inside TD Garden start in the hundreds, and average ticket prices are in the thousands. If you really want to score them, make sure you don't get scammed into buying fake tickets, an issue that has been reported during the series.

The event at Copley, while not as close to the real action, will be free. There were other watch parties for Games 1 and 2. The event starts at 9 p.m. and fans are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chair.

Hey Boston, are you ready for Game Four? Bring a picnic blanket and chair and meet us at Copley Square to cheer on the Celtics together at a free viewing party of the NBA Finals!



🏀 Game Four, NBA Finals

📣 Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m.

🍿 Copley Square Park pic.twitter.com/NUq8GGuaUp — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) June 9, 2022

