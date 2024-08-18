Boston Triathlon kicks off in South Boston

A handful of Olympians are participating in the Boston Triathlon that is kicking off in South Boston on Sunday morning.

The event will start by swimming, then a run, change and hop on a bike.

This is the first of two major events today. The first goes out in two waves.

The Olympic wave took off in the morning with a one and a half kilometer swim, a 35K bike ride and then running a 10K.

The second wave called the sprint, which goes off around 8:30 with a 750 meter Swim, a 17 and a half kilometer bike ride and then a 5 and a half kilometer run. Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman will be among them. He’s doing the bike portion of a relay race starting around 9.

This is the first time Super Tri is in Boston. It’s a worldwide professional triathlon league with 11 Olympic medalists back from Paris participating, including 2 Americans.

They will do continuous rounds of all out-swim bike and run. The Distance includes a 300m swim a 4k bike and a 1.6k run.