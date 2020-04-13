coronavirus

Boston University Mulls How, When to Resume In-Person Classes Amid Pandemic

BU is reviewing ways it can resume classes this year, but says the fall semester could be delayed

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston University is studying how and when it can return to in-person classes, but is not ruling out the possibility the fall semester could be delayed.

BU president Robert Brown recently outlined the school's "COVID-19 Recovery Plan," which -- in the best case scenario -- would result in students being safely on campus for the fall semester.

But the school is also studying the possibility the start of the fall semester may have to be postponed. A January reopening is not out of the question, officials say.

“We are planners, we like to be thinking about what the possibilities might be so we can be prepared, so that is certainly a possibility, but its not the primary one we’re working for," Jean Morrison, the school's provost and chief academic officer, told NBC10 Boston. "We’re focusing our planning on a fall return to campus.”

The remarks come after Brown last week announced that in-person summer activities and classes had been canceled. Minimal housing and dining services will continue to be available this summer, the school says.

The school's research operations may pick up sooner, according to Morrison, since they involve a controlled environment. Clinics will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

More on coronavirus

coronavirus 24 hours ago

‘Speechless’: Anonymous Donor Pays for Seniors’ Groceries at Stop & Shop: Report

Massachusetts 23 hours ago

70 New Deaths Reported in Mass. as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops 25,000

BU last month announced it would move its classes online amid the coronavirus outbreak. The university said residences and dining halls would remain open for those who were unable to return to their homes.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBostonCOVID-19Boston University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us