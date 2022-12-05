Boston Woman Charged With Boating While Intoxicated in Serious Jet Ski Vs. Boat Crash

Ivonne Pena, 31, was arraigned Friday in New Hampshire

By Marc Fortier

A 31-year-old Boston woman is facing boating while intoxicated and reckless conduct charges in connection with a serious crash between a Jet Ski and a boat in New Hampshire last July.

Ivonne Pena, the driver of the personal watercraft, was arrested on Nov. 28 by Boston police and held as a fugitive from justice. She was transported to New Hampshire on Dec. 1 and arraigned the following day. No information on bail conditions or her next court appearance were released by New Hampshire officials.

Pena and a female passenger on the personal watercraft were seriously injured in the July 24 crash. Investigators said the watercraft was operating at a high rate of speed on Long Pond in Pelham when it struck a boat that was floating with its engine off.

Three of the people on the boat were able to jump off before impact, but none of them were seriously injured, investigators said.

