Boston Business Journal

Boston's biggest hospitals are also the most expensive, data confirms

By Cassie McGrath

It's significantly more expensive to receive health care at an academic medical center, such as Massachusetts General Hospital, than it is to receive care in a community hospital, new data confirms.

That fact is often discussed within the healthcare industry, but a report released early Thursday by the state Center of Health Information and Analysis puts numbers to the price differences of the region's research hospitals versus smaller, community hospitals. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us