Boston's biggest hospitals are also the most expensive, data confirms

It's significantly more expensive to receive health care at an academic medical center, such as Massachusetts General Hospital, than it is to receive care in a community hospital, new data confirms.
That fact is often discussed within the healthcare industry, but a report released early Thursday by the state Center of Health Information and Analysis puts numbers to the price differences of the region's research hospitals versus smaller, community hospitals.
