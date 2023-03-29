Boston's Cósmica Makes The Best Tamales And Ceviche, See How You Can Too!

Boston chef Colton Coburn-Wood loves serving up classic Mexican street food and we love eating it!

You're in luck. Anna Rossi was lucky enough to join the chef at Cósmica restaurant in the South End of Boston to make some of the chef's most popular dishes, sip on some killer cocktails and have lots of laughs.

How does a vegetable hot tamale sound? The restaurant makes a flavor-packed one with authentic ingredients wrapped up in a banana leaf and steamed. And, that's just the filling, you won't believe all of the toppings that add zing and crunch.

Next, we learn the secret to chef Colton's arctic char ceviche served with classic homemade tortilla chips. It's easy, fast and delicious. Plus, we get a sneak peek at his go-to kitchen tool for making salsa -- can you guess what it is?

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

All this and more in this special episode of The Chef's Pantry!

Watch above to see chef Colton and Anna collaborate to make these amazing dishes!