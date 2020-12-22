Boston's Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Chain Has Been Sold

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An iconic local group of seafood restaurants has a new owner.

According to a press release from Legal Sea Foods, the restaurant part of Boston-based Legal Sea Foods has been sold to PPX Hospitality Brands, a holding company that is headquartered in Medford and is known for its Strega and Smith & Wollensky brands. The acquisition includes the purchase of Legal's Quality Control Center in the Seaport District.

While the sale applies only to the Legal dining spots, Roger Berkowitz -- whose family founded the company -- is holding onto other parts of the business, including the retail and online aspects of the company.

The deal will take effect immediately.

The company said in an initial email that all current employees had been invited to remain as part of the team, but a later version of the press release did not include that line.

Legal Sea Foods has been in business since 1968.

by Marc Hurwitz

