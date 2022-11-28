Boston's Luxury Housing Market Has Cooled. Here's Where It Ranked

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Luxury home sales have tanked nationally this year thanks to rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.

Boston-area sales fell 15% this June, July and August, according to Redfin, which defines luxury listings as those in the top 5% of the market. Nationally, such sales plummeted 28%. Not one of the 50 largest markets saw the number of luxury sales rise.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us