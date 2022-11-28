Boston's Luxury Housing Market Has Cooled. Here's Where It Ranked

Luxury home sales have tanked nationally this year thanks to rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.
Boston-area sales fell 15% this June, July and August, according to Redfin, which defines luxury listings as those in the top 5% of the market. Nationally, such sales plummeted 28%. Not one of the 50 largest markets saw the number of luxury sales rise.
