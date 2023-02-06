Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals

Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive.

Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the 691-foot tower by April 3, when the first residents are scheduled to move in, MP Boston principal Richard Baumert said on a recent tour of the building. The first office tenant, Cambridge Associates, is targeting a June move-in, he said. Also expected to debut that month is the ground-floor public concourse with food and beverage options.

