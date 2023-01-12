Bounce Benefits: The Positive Impact of Moving & Grooving on a Trampoline

Cardio does not have to be boring; it can be fun! Alanna Perry, the owner of Boston’s Barre Groove, shares that finding a workout you love is the best way to stay consistent. She found a love for the trampoline and hasn’t looked back.

Rebounding has been around for years catching the eyes of many celebrities, and for a good reason.

The workout is full-body, effective, and endurance exercises like this can have health benefits according to the American Heart Association, which says, "Endurance activity keeps your heart, lungs, and circulatory system healthy and improves your overall fitness."

Bouncing is high-energy but low-impact, so it remains safe and comfortable for your joints. Perry also shares that the workout can boost energy levels, work the lymphatic system, improve balance and coordination, and, most importantly, is fun!

Watch to see Hannah and the Barre Groove team demonstrate three basic moves to get started. Plus, how you can take them to the next level when yu are ready.

