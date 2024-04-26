Bourbon Brisket Burnt Ends Recipe

For the Smoked Brisket
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 --12-14 lb whole brisket
- 2 Tablespoons -- coarse Kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons -- coarse ground black pepper
PREPARATION:
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
- Store your brisket in the refrigerator until you are ready to start trimming. Cold briskets are much easier to work with. Flip your brisket over so the point end is underneath. Remove any silver skin or excess fat from the flat muscle. Trim down the large crescent moon shaped fat section until it is a smooth transition between the point and the flat. Trim any excessive or loose meat and fat from the point. Square the edges and ends of the flat. Flip the brisket over and trim the top fat cap to about 1/4 of an inch thickness across the surface of the brisket.
- In a mixing bowl or empty spice container, mix the salt and pepper. Share over the brisket to evenly distribute the spices on all sides.
- Preheat your smoker to 225° F using indirect heat and hardwood smoke. Place the brisket on the smoker with the point end facing your main heat source. This is a thicker part of the brisket and it can handle the additional heat. Close the lid and smoke until an internal thermometer reads 165° F (usually takes around 8 hours).
- On a large work surface, roll out a big piece of butcher paper (or foil) and center your brisket in the middle. Wrap the brisket by folding edge over edge, creating a leak proof seal all the way around. Return the wrapped brisket to the smoker, seam side down so the weight from the brisket crimps the edges of the paper wrap down tight.
- Close the lid on the smoker and, maintaining 225°F, continue cooking until the internal temperature of the brisket reaches 202° F in the thickest part of the meat (takes anywhere from 5-8 hours).
- Remove the brisket to a large cutting board and allow to rest for 1 hour before slicing.
For the Burnt Ends
INGREDIENTS:
- 24 Ounces -- Brisket Burnt Ends (the ends of your smoked brisket)
- 1 Cup -- Veal Demi-Glace
- 1 Cup -- Tart Cherry Juice
- 1/2 Cup -- Cherry Preserves
- 1/2 Cup -- Levy BBQ Sauce
- 4 Ounces -- Woodford Bourbon
- 4 Ounces -- Fried Onions
- 1 Ounce -- Fried Rosemary
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the smoker to 250° F and smoke with cherry wood for a Sweet Smoky Flavor.
- In a pot, combine: 1 Cup Demi, 1 Cup Cherry Juice, 1/2 Cup Cherry Preserves, 1/2 Cup Levy BBQ Sauce And 4 Ounces of Bourbon. Cook over medium heat for 5 Minutes until it begins to thicken, then remove from heat.
- Place the Brisket Burnt Ends in a pan, then pour the sauce over the top. Cover with foil, then place it on the Smoker for an hour.
- Remove the foil the last 15-20 Minutes to help the sauce tack up.
- Remove from the smoker once the Burnt Ends reach an internal temperature of 200°F.
- Garnish with Crispy Onions and Rosemary.