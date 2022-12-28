‘He's Going to Kill Me!': Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Bonds Out of Jail Following Domestic Violence Charge

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Broward County after hitting a woman in the head, police say.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Parkland on a charge of domestic violence causing bodily harm, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to an arrest report, Davis hit the woman on the side of her head with a closed-hand slap and she suffered a cut on the inside of her upper lip.

Officials said Davis and the woman do not live together.

BSO released the 911 calls Wednesday, where the woman is heard screaming and repeatedly pleading for help.

"Please help me he's going to kill me,” the woman said. "I'm trying to go home, I have my baby in the car! He attacked me in front of the kids, now he's messing up my tires!"

The woman hung up, but eventually called back and told the 911 dispatcher she was in danger.

"Can you please send help?" she said. "I need to go home."

Davis had nothing to say to NBC 6 as cameras were rolling when he left bond court on Wednesday.

The pro boxer has held titles in the WBA regular lightweight and super lightweight classes and the IBF super featherweight class. He has a record of 27-0 and is scheduled to headline a pay-per-view event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore native is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 in his hometown on a hit-and-run case from November 2020.

He was also previously charged in Coral Gables for a 2020 incident in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped earlier in December.

One of the women undefeated lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is accused of committing misdemeanor battery against claims a permanent injury, which could allow the state to upgrade his charge to a felony.

He was also one of 14 people on board of a plane that skid off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in August 2021. He was not injured in the incident.