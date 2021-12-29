Boyfriend Arrested in Death of LA-Based Celebrity Business Manager Found Dead in Car

The 49-year-old boyfriend of a celebrity business manager found dead last week inside her car has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Wednesday.

Details about the arrest of Jason Barker were not immediately available. The LAPD said he was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Van Nuys Jail.

It was not immediately clear whether Kukawski has an attorney.

Investigators said Barker apparently killed 55-year-old Angela Kukawski inside the couple’s Sherman Oaks home, then placed her body in a vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office listed the cause of death as sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck, and strangulation.

Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management, is a mother of five. The management firm represents celebrity clients that include Nicki Minaj. She also worked with rappers Kanye West and Offset, the Kardashians and the estate of Tupac Shakur, Variety reported.

“Angela was truly the best," the Kardashian Jenner family said in a statement. "She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”