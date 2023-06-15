Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston's Inaugural Club Night 2023: Watch live on June 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Inaugural Club Night 2023 will convene our communities across Boston and Chelsea and showcase our talented youth as the organization marks 130 years of impact.

The evening includes awards, musical performances, visual and performing arts, and a celebration of members, staff, and graduating seniors.

The event is being held at Fenway Park on Tuesday, June 20. You can watch a livestream of the awards portion of the program right here.