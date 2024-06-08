BPD looking for man in connection to assault in Roxbury

Authorities are looking to identify a man in connection to an assault and battery incident in Roxbury on Thursday morning.

Boston Police says the incident happened in the area of 30 Woodbine Street at around 8:30 a.m.

The man is believed to be driving a blue Ford Explorer with NY plates KLP9401.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

You can also do it anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).