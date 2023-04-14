Boston Business Journal

BPDA Board OKs Southie Hotel, Fenway Zoning Changes

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved plans for a six-story hotel behind the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as well as three requests for proposals for housing on city-owned land in Charlestown, Chinatown and Dorchester.

The board also gave the greenlight to proposed zoning changes that could lead to taller buildings along Brookline Avenue in Fenway, among other tweaks. The proposal now goes to the Boston Zoning Commission.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us