Brad Marchand Gives Young Capitals Fan Autographed Stick in Heartwarming Gesture

Before puck drop, a young fan was hit with a puck that deflected into the seats during warmups

By Nick Goss

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs began Saturday night with the Washington Capitals hosting the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round series at Capital One Arena.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand noticed what happened, signed a stick and had a team employee bring it to the young Capitals fan to try and cheer her up.

That's a nice gesture from Marchand.

This is the first playoff series between the Bruins and Capitals since 2012 when Washington eliminated Boston in Game 7 of Round 1.

