Brad Marchand Gives Young Capitals Fan Autographed Stick in Heartwarming Gesture

Marchand gives young Capitals fan autographed stick in heartwarming gesture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs began Saturday night with the Washington Capitals hosting the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round series at Capital One Arena.
Before puck drop, a young fan was hit with a puck that deflected into the seats during warmups.
Bruins forward Brad Marchand noticed what happened, signed a stick and had a team employee bring it to the young Capitals fan to try and cheer her up.
That's a nice gesture from Marchand.
This is the first playoff series between the Bruins and Capitals since 2012 when Washington eliminated Boston in Game 7 of Round 1.
Copyright RSN