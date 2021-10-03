Brady Chases All-Time Yards Passing Record in Reunion Game

Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them.

It couldn’t come in a more appropriate location.

With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees’ mark of 80,358 yards that stands as the most ever in the regular season.

Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most conference championships (10).

No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs there, winning 134 of them while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 TDs.

Those marks are all records, with Brees ranking second in yardage (38,192) and TDs (301) at the Superdome, Brett Favre standing at No. 2 in starts (130) at Lambeau Field and John Elway ranking second in wins (104) at Mile High Stadium.

Those are some of the many staggering numbers when it comes to Brady’s success and longevity. His teams had a 232-70 record in his starts, making him more games over .500 than all QBs outside of Peyton Manning (186), Favre (186) and Brees (172) have total wins.

His longevity might be his most impressive trait, as he is still playing at a high level at age 44 after winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa last season.

Brady’s 11 TDs passing and rushing so far this season are tied with his most ever after three games, and his 1,087 yards rank fourth-most in his career.

Barring injury, Brady should, at some point later this season, throw enough TD passes to give him more in his 40s (155 so far including playoffs) than he had in his 20s (167).

In fact, Brady’s 115 TDs in the regular season and playoffs since turning 41 are more than every other QB combined at that age.

His 336 TDs since turning 35 would rank 12th overall, ahead of Hall of Famers like Elway (327 in his career) and Joe Montana (318).