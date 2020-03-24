Tom Brady

Brady to Speak as Buccaneer for First Time Tuesday

It'll be the first media availability for the 42-year-old quarterback since signing with Tampa Bay

By Jake Levin

Tom Brady was set to speak with the media on Tuesday for the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent last week.

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, however, Brady's introduction at noon will be limited to a conference call on an audio live stream rather than a traditional press conference.

The Patriots made their first roster move to address Brady's departure on Sunday, signing free agent Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal.

The Patriots quarterback sent out his farewell message to fans Tuesday morning.

Hoyer, 34, played for the Patriots from 2009 through training camp in 2012 as Brady's top backup before rejoining the team in 2017 following the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo. He was cut at the end of training camp in 2019, later joining the Indianapolis Colts.

Tom BradyPatriotsTampa Bay Buccaneers
