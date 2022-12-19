Braintree Police Raid Illegal THC Candy Operation, Seize $100,000 Worth of Edibles

Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, raided an illegal THC edibles operation on Friday that was producing gummies resembling popular children's candy.

Acting on a tip, police said they executed a search warrant on a commercial business address on Mill Lane. Upon searching the property they found what they described as "an illegal THC edible/gummy operation."

Numerous sheets of THC gummies were found cooling on racks along with thousands of already packaged gummies in various flavors. Each package contained 10 gummies each. Similar packages are sold online for about $50 each.

Detectives estimated the street value of the THC gummies seized at well over $100,000. Also located were 17-liter bottles containing various amounts of THC oil, some of which were full. A liter of THC oil typically sells for about $2,500 to $3,000 on the commercial market.

Police said the space was outfitted with commercial kitchen equipment and packing materials. There was also a high-end laser printer believed to have been used to create packaging for the edibles. It appeared that the space was being used exclusively for the manufacture and packaging of THC edibles.

The commercial space has been rented since about 2020, police said. The town has nothing on file related to business being conducted at the property. The owner of the property was not involved, investigators said.

Several people are expected to face charges including drug manufacturing and trafficking. Their names were not released by police.

Less than a week ago, a similar operation in Salem was raided where marijuana products disguised to look like Skittles and other popular children's candy were seized.

Without regulation, police say that edibles made illegally can contain much higher amounts of THC which can increase negative side effects. Unregulated oils and edibles can also contain toxic contaminants, they said.