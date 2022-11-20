Brandeis Bus Crash: Read DA's, University's Full Statements

A shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University left one student dead and 27 others injured on Saturday night. No names have been released, but both the school and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office released statements Sunday morning with new details about the horrific accident.

Here's what they had to say:

Brandeis University statement

"On Saturday at approximately 10:45 p.m., a shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when an accident occurred on South Street in Waltham. We understand that local EMS transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals. We have been informed that one person has died; that person’s identity is not confirmed."

"Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days."

Middlesex District Attorney's statement

"Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University."

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the bus crashed into a tree on South Street at approximately 10:32 p.m. One student was pronounced dead on scene. The remaining 26 students and the driver of the bus sustained injuries of varying degrees and were all transported to area hospitals."

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Waltham Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Section."

"No identities are being released at this time. No charges have been filed. The Waltham Police urge anyone who may have witnessed this accident or have any information to contact the Waltham Police Department at (781) 314-3600."